Governor Sandoval Calls for Washoe County School District Bridge Funding

An education budget has passed both houses but not without some controversy.

Senate Bill 544 passed the Assembly 27-15 along party lines Friday. This is just a day after the Senate passed the bill with 12 Democrats in favor and no Republicans present.

The Washoe County School District released a statement, saying that this budget if passed would leave the district's budget short $6.6 million each year over the next two years. "This funding shortfall is the result of a miscalculation," Superintendent Traci Davis writes. "We strongly urge our families, parents and employees to reach out to their legislative representatives and the Governor requesting that they correct the calculation error in the budget."

Friday, the Governor Brain Sandoval said the 2017 legislature will not go into special session.

Saturday the governor called for bridge funding for Washoe County School District following its announcement yesterday of a likely budget shortfall.

"Yesterday, my office and state fiscal experts worked with the legislative counsel bureau and WCSD to review where an alleged error in the formula may have occurred causing a potential shortfall in the WCSD budget. While there is no state error, I do believe bridge funding is necessary to avoid budget cuts that affect children and teachers in the upcoming school year. At the end of the day, and this late in the budgeting process, failing to respond to this fiscal problem will hurt students. This funding will give Washoe County time to reconsider its budgets. I hope the legislature will respond to this request prior to the close of session so WCSD can prepare for the upcoming school year."

In response to the governor's bridge funding proposal. The district released the following statement:

The Washoe County School District appreciates Governor Brian Sandoval for his immediate response to support Nevada’s children.

"We are thankful that Governor Sandoval is working with legislative leaders and us to find a solution for a recently discovered budget anomaly that would force the District to cut $6.6 million from our operating fund.

The idea of a bridge funding proposal would help to address this surprise budget hole for the upcoming year.

The District is deeply grateful to the Governor, his state budget experts, and the legislative counsel bureau who have worked diligently with the Nevada Department of Education at the 11th hour to find a solution that could assist us in ensuring that all Nevada children receive equitable funding for quality education."

We are hopeful that the state legislature will work with the Washoe County School District and the Governor to pass a bridge funding proposal.

Read more about how the Senate's votes on this bill and the a bill on the taxation of marijuana may have been made because of political disagreements here.

Read more from the Washoe County School District's response click here.