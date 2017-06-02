Wildland Fire in Brunswick Canyon Has Been Knocked Down

Carson Fire Department says that the Mill Fire has been knocked down and is contained.

Crews are continuing to mop-up the area and will remain to monitor the scene.

Sierra Front says BLM crews responded to a wildland fire near Brunswick Canyon south of the Carson River.

The 15 acre Mill Fire started just before 1:45 p.m. Friday.

There's no immediate word on how it started, but the fire was putting a lot of smoke that could be seen across the valley.