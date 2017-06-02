Governor Sandoval Signs Dozens of Nevada Bills Into Law

Governor Sandoval has approved dozens of bills including measures related to autism, group homes and renewable energy.

Among the more notable bills he signed on Thursday -

Assembly Bill 5 stems from a recommendation by the New Energy Industry Task Force to enable local governments to implement Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs. PACE is a mechanism for financing energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements on private commercial property. The program offers an innovative financing opportunity that will allow for more local renewable energy and energy efficiency, and allow for the financing of those improvements to stay with the property.

Assembly Bill 46 was sponsored by the Division of Public and Behavioral Health and establishes new definitions and clarifies existing definition for group homes and supported living arrangements, which will aid in the improvement of regulation and oversight of these facilities. Additionally, this bill establishes a new residential facility type in statute called Community Based Living Arrangements, and allows the Division to certify and regulate these living arrangements.

Assembly Bill 113, sponsored by Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel, requires employers to make accommodations for nursing mothers. The bill requires all public and private employers except businesses with fewer than 50 employees and contractors to provide a “reasonable break time” and a “clean, private place” to accommodate a nursing mother.

Assembly Bill 163 was sponsored by Assemblyman Edgar Flores and makes a number of changes related to the “payday loan” industry. The bill generally prohibits payday loans or title loans without first making an affirmative determination that the borrower has the ability to repay the loan.

Assembly Bill 304 clarifies and establishes a standard definition of an Autism Spectrum Disorder in statute. The current definition provides language that is outdated and does not encompass new language added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM). The current process to show proof of diagnosis has been a barrier and delay to accessing Medicaid. The revised definition as proposed in this bill should decrease the timeframe children wait to receive the appropriate proof of diagnosis to gain access to treatment.

The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Senate Bill 165 Assembly Bill 5 Assembly Bill 410 Assembly Bill 299

Senate Bill 308 Assembly Bill 41 Assembly Bill 477 Assembly Bill 304

Senate Bill 396 Assembly Bill 46 Assembly Bill 481 Assembly Bill 381

Senate Bill 429 Assembly Bill 68 Assembly Bill 483 Assembly Bill 449

Senate Bill 447 Assembly Bill 113 Senate Bill 79 Assembly Bill 126

Senate Bill 454 Assembly Bill 138 Senate Bill 164 Assembly Bill 148

Senate Bill 473 Assembly Bill 160 Senate Bill 239 Assembly Bill 204

Senate Bill 480 Assembly Bill 163 Senate Bill 370 Assembly Bill 219

Senate Bill 493 Assembly Bill 179 Senate Bill 371 Assembly Bill 244

Senate Bill 499 Assembly Bill 241 Senate Bill 388 Assembly Bill 246

Senate Bill 513 Assembly Bill 243 Senate Bill 413 Senate Bill 437

Assembly Bill 361 Assembly Bill 292

(Office of Governor Sandoval contributed to this report.)