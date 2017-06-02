Governor Sandoval Signs Dozens of Nevada Bills Into Law - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval Signs Dozens of Nevada Bills Into Law

Governor Sandoval has approved dozens of bills including measures related to autism, group homes and renewable energy. 

Among the more notable bills he signed on Thursday -

Assembly Bill 5 stems from a recommendation by the New Energy Industry Task Force to enable local governments to implement Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs. PACE is a mechanism for financing energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements on private commercial property. The program offers an innovative financing opportunity that will allow for more local renewable energy and energy efficiency, and allow for the financing of those improvements to stay with the property.

Assembly Bill 46 was sponsored by the Division of Public and Behavioral Health and establishes new definitions and clarifies existing definition for group homes and supported living arrangements, which will aid in the improvement of regulation and oversight of these facilities. Additionally, this bill establishes a new residential facility type in statute called Community Based Living Arrangements, and allows the Division to certify and regulate these living arrangements. 

Assembly Bill 113, sponsored by Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel, requires employers to make accommodations for nursing mothers. The bill requires all public and private employers except businesses with fewer than 50 employees and contractors to provide a “reasonable break time” and a “clean, private place” to accommodate a nursing mother.

Assembly Bill 163 was sponsored by Assemblyman Edgar Flores and makes a number of changes related to the “payday loan” industry. The bill generally prohibits payday loans or title loans without first making an affirmative determination that the borrower has the ability to repay the loan. 

Assembly Bill 304 clarifies and establishes a standard definition of an Autism Spectrum Disorder in statute. The current definition provides language that is outdated and does not encompass new language added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM).  The current process to show proof of diagnosis has been a barrier and delay to accessing Medicaid. The revised definition as proposed in this bill should decrease the timeframe children wait to receive the appropriate proof of diagnosis to gain access to treatment.

The Governor signed the following bills into law:
Senate Bill 165    Assembly Bill 5      Assembly Bill 410    Assembly Bill 299
Senate Bill 308    Assembly Bill 41    Assembly Bill 477    Assembly Bill 304
Senate Bill 396    Assembly Bill 46    Assembly Bill 481    Assembly Bill 381
Senate Bill 429    Assembly Bill 68    Assembly Bill 483    Assembly Bill 449
Senate Bill 447    Assembly Bill 113    Senate Bill 79    Assembly Bill 126
Senate Bill 454    Assembly Bill 138    Senate Bill 164    Assembly Bill 148
Senate Bill 473    Assembly Bill 160    Senate Bill 239    Assembly Bill 204
Senate Bill 480    Assembly Bill 163    Senate Bill 370    Assembly Bill 219
Senate Bill 493    Assembly Bill 179    Senate Bill 371    Assembly Bill 244
Senate Bill 499    Assembly Bill 241    Senate Bill 388    Assembly Bill 246
Senate Bill 513    Assembly Bill 243    Senate Bill 413    Senate Bill 437
Assembly Bill 361    Assembly Bill 292        

(Office of Governor Sandoval contributed to this report.)

