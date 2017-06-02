Committee Seeks Women Veterans, Guardians for Honor Flight

A Nevada veterans committee needs your help finding women who served in the military to fly with Honor Flight this September.

The Military Heroines Honor Flight will take veterans to see memorials built in their honor in Washington.

Honor Flight provides flights, food, transportation and housing for veterans. Plus, they have wheelchairs and medical staff in case any of the vets need help.

If you want to participate in the Military Heroines Honor Flight, submit your application as a Veteran or a Guardian to Honor Flight Nevada (HonorFlightNV.org) if you live in Northern Nevada or call 775-323-9955, or email info@HonorFlightNV.org.

You can also contact Honor Flight Southern Nevada (HonorFlightSouthernNevada.org) if you live in Southern Nevada, or call 702-749-5912.

There will be no cost to Women Veterans for participating in this Honor Flight. The group, the Women Veterans Advisory Committee, is fundraising to cover all costs but guardians may be responsible for their own expenses.