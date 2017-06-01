Reno 1868 FC Falls to Sacramento in Open Cup - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno 1868 FC Falls to Sacramento in Open Cup

Reno 1868 F.C. Release

5/31/2017

Reno 1868 FC could not stop a consistent attack by Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday and despite a strong effort from the subs, Reno fell 2-0.

The loss knocked Reno 1868 FC out of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

But spirits were not dampened despite the loss.

“We wanted to do well in this tournament, but the league is now our focus,” Reno 1868 FC head coach Ian Russell said. “The good thing about this game is that we didn’t have any injuries.

“So we’ll have a strong team against Rio Grande Valley FC.” 

Sacramento challenged Reno 1868 FC goalkeeper Russ Klabough early as the young goalkeeper saved five shots in the first half.

Harry Williams’ goal in the 41st minute put Sacramento up 1-0 going into halftime.

Reno 1868 FC midfielder Seth Casiple, who came on in the second half, said players didn’t hang their heads coming out of the locker room.

“You never like being down a goal and I think we came out a little frantic,” Casiple said. “We knew if we could make it 1-1, the game could kind of go anywhere.”

Sacramento put the game away in the 59th minute with a goal from Trevin Caesar to make it 2-0.

Midfielder Chris Wehan had two key passes and said the game was wide open in the first half and took time to settle in.

Wehan added that Reno 1868 FC is looking forward to the rest this weekend ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Rio Grande Valley FC (7:30 p.m.)  and a rematch against Sacramento Republic FC (7:30 p.m.) on Saturday.

Both matches will be at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

“I think this rest will do us good,” Wehan said.

Midfielder Matt LaGrassa, who played in front of family and friends in his native Sacramento, said it was also fantastic seeing the crowd of 100-plus from Reno in the stands.

“It was great playing in front of my family,” LaGrassa said. “But to see the fans who made the trip from Reno really meant something.” 

