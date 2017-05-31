Copy-Aces Win Series Against River Cats

Aces Win Series Against River Cats - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Release

5/30/2017

The Reno Aces took down the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday evening by a score of 10-5. Reno has won seven series thus far in 2017. Jack Reinheimer led the Aces offense tonight, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Right-hander Frank Duncan earned his fourth victory of the season.

Sacramento jumped into the lead in the top of the first inning, scoring four runs on three doubles. Austin Slater hit a one-out double. Ryder Jones and Jae-Gyun Hwang each reached base without having to swing the bat, and Chris Shaw cleared the bases with a double. Reno would respond with three of their own in the bottom half.

The first three Aces sent to the plate reached base setting the table for Socrates Brito who is in Reno on an MLB Rehab assignment. Brito hit a line drive to left field for his second double of the season to clear the bases. Brito finished the contest 2-for-4 with three RBI. Reno would add two runs in the second inning and an additional two in the bottom of the third to tie the score at five.

Rubby De La Rosa, Eric Davis, Silvino Bracho and Jimmie Sherfy served as the relievers tonight. The bullpen was stellar, allowing just three hits over four innings of work. Both Bracho (1.62 ERA) and Sherfy (1.93 ERA) struck out two River Cats in one inning of work. The Aces offense would combine for 16 hits on the evening. Five Reno sluggers finished with multi-hit games. Ildemaro Vargas finished 4-for-5. Christian Walker picked up his MiLB-leading 54th RBI of the season. Ronnie Freeman crushed his third home run of the season.

The victory tonight brings the Aces to a record of 33-20, good for first place in the Pacific Northern Division. Reno leads the entire PCL in victories.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.