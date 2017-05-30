High Desert Montessori School Gets New Greenhouse

Tuesday was an exciting day for students at High Desert Montessori School in Reno. They were given a brand new greenhouse by Modular Greenhouses and Great Full Gardens Cafe.

Students can now learn how to grow food and be involved in their own health and wellness.

High Desert Montessori's gardening program also got some money to buy soil, planters, and seeds.

Modular Greenhouse is a local startup that has also donated a greenhouse to the Boys & Girls Club. They have a goal of seeing greenhouses in every Washoe County school by 2020.

“We have a program where we offer our greenhouses to every school or nonprofit in Washoe County,” said Modular Greenhouses CEO, Joshua Smith.

“I can see how much plants can actually grow in this area,” said excited seventh grader, Tyler Jones.

Great Full Gardens says hopefully they can one day buy the food grown by students and serve it in their restaurants.