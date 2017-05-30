High Desert Montessori School Gets New Greenhouse - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

High Desert Montessori School Gets New Greenhouse

Posted: Updated:

Tuesday was an exciting day for students at High Desert Montessori School in Reno. They were given a brand new greenhouse by Modular Greenhouses and Great Full Gardens Cafe.

Students can now learn how to grow food and be involved in their own health and wellness.

High Desert Montessori's gardening program also got some money to buy soil, planters, and seeds.

Modular Greenhouse is a local startup that has also donated a greenhouse to the Boys & Girls Club. They have a goal of seeing greenhouses in every Washoe County school by 2020.    

“We have a program where we offer our greenhouses to every school or nonprofit in Washoe County,” said Modular Greenhouses CEO, Joshua Smith. 

“I can see how much plants can actually grow in this area,” said excited seventh grader, Tyler Jones.

Great Full Gardens says hopefully they can one day buy the food grown by students and serve it in their restaurants.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.