'Lyfe at the Marina' Construction Underway in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Lyfe at the Marina' Construction Underway in Sparks

Posted: Updated:

Construction is now underway on a new 280-unit apartment complex near the Sparks Marina. 

‘Lyfe at the Marina’ will be located on 10 acres at the corner of Marina Getaway Drive and Lincoln Way, next to The Outlets at Legends. 

The planned apartments will feature one-,two-and three bedrooms, with high ceilings and kitchen islands.

The first homes will be available in January, with full completion by May of 2018. There’s no immediate word on how cost the homes will cost.

The complex is being developed by Reno-based S3 Development Company along with an affiliate of Village Properties in Belmont, California. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.