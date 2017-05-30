'Lyfe at the Marina' Construction Underway in Sparks

Construction is now underway on a new 280-unit apartment complex near the Sparks Marina.

‘Lyfe at the Marina’ will be located on 10 acres at the corner of Marina Getaway Drive and Lincoln Way, next to The Outlets at Legends.

The planned apartments will feature one-,two-and three bedrooms, with high ceilings and kitchen islands.

The first homes will be available in January, with full completion by May of 2018. There’s no immediate word on how cost the homes will cost.

The complex is being developed by Reno-based S3 Development Company along with an affiliate of Village Properties in Belmont, California.