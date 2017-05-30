Local Non-Profit to Hold Benefit Concert Friday in Reno

A local non-profit group is holding a Beatles themed benefit concert and auction at the Lakeridge Tennis Club in Reno this Friday night.
The Make A Real Difference Foundation provides services for veterans and their families.
“Job training, detox, PTSD counseling, transitional housing, it’s literally a one stop shop,” says Olivia Tearnan of MRD Foundation, Inc.
Friday’s benefit starts at 6:30 p.m. at The Center Court Grill, at 6000 Plumas Street, near McCarran Blvd.
Tickets at $20 in advance at mrdglobal.org or call 775-848-2224 for more information.
The group says the event will celebrate Reno’s new sister city, Sorrento, Italy and also support their services.
The group held a Memorial Day ceremony in the Veterans Center in Sun Valley on Monday.
KTVN-TV
Mailing Address:
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.