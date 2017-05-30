Local Non-Profit to Hold Benefit Concert Friday in Reno

A local non-profit group is holding a Beatles themed benefit concert and auction at the Lakeridge Tennis Club in Reno this Friday night.

The Make A Real Difference Foundation provides services for veterans and their families.

“Job training, detox, PTSD counseling, transitional housing, it’s literally a one stop shop,” says Olivia Tearnan of MRD Foundation, Inc.

Friday’s benefit starts at 6:30 p.m. at The Center Court Grill, at 6000 Plumas Street, near McCarran Blvd.

Tickets at $20 in advance at mrdglobal.org or call 775-848-2224 for more information.

The group says the event will celebrate Reno’s new sister city, Sorrento, Italy and also support their services.

The group held a Memorial Day ceremony in the Veterans Center in Sun Valley on Monday.