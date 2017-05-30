Man Arrested After Threatening Police With A Rock - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Arrested After Threatening Police With A Rock

A man is behind bars after standing in the road and threatening officers with a rock in Sparks.

The man stood in the middle of the road on Prater just West of McCarran at midnight.

Police say he was intoxicated, and that he started threatening them with a rock. 

Prater was closed off for a while while police arrested the man. 

He's been charged with obstructing an officer, and assault with a deadly weapon. 
    

