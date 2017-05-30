The American Cancer Society to Host 'Big Dig' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The American Cancer Society to Host 'Big Dig'

Posted: Updated:

The American Cancer Society will host its fall fundraiser, known as the 'Big Dig', Saturday at the Rilite Aggregate haul pit from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event allows children, some currently battling pediatric cancer, to get hands on with big trucks and tractors. It's a first time experience and rare opportunity for kids to drive and operate bulldozers, haul trucks, excavators, and many other pieces of heavy equipment.

Proceeds benefit pediatric cancer research. 

Click here for tickets.

The American Cancer Society helps children and adults alike in the fight against all types of cancer. The Society is a nationwide, community-based, voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem by preventing it, saving lives and diminishing suffering through research, education, advocacy and service.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.