The American Cancer Society to Host 'Big Dig'

The American Cancer Society will host its fall fundraiser, known as the 'Big Dig', Saturday at the Rilite Aggregate haul pit from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event allows children, some currently battling pediatric cancer, to get hands on with big trucks and tractors. It's a first time experience and rare opportunity for kids to drive and operate bulldozers, haul trucks, excavators, and many other pieces of heavy equipment.

Proceeds benefit pediatric cancer research.

