First Public Hearing for ESA Revision Bill

It's been a battle between the parties when it comes to Educations Savings Accounts. This program, in its initial proposal, would divert public money to help people pay for private school. The controversial issue was back at the forefront at the state legislature Monday night.

It was the first hearing of Senate Bill 506, which would revive efforts to implement the ESA program after the Nevada Supreme Court found the funding process to be unconstitutional. This was because the program was set to receive funding from the Distributive School Account--a fund meant for the Nevada's K-12 public schools system.

Republicans believe they may have it figured out with one of the revisions in the new bill. In this version, that roadblock would be remedied by funding the program with private funding from businesses, who would get tax credits.

The bill would also limit the amount of first-time applicants each year, among other provisions. Democrats opposed the program in the past because they claimed, simply put, public money should be used for public schools.

After more than three hours of hearing public testimony from both sides of the issues, the Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means Committee will further review the bill.

Assembly Republican Leader Paul Anderson released the following statement regarding tonight’s hearing on Senate Bill 506.

“We have had months to discuss the subject of tonight’s hearing, and that we get to it with only eight days left in this session shows a lack of prioritization. We had hoped to come to a fruitful bipartisan agreement before a public hearing, and we hope that this chamber will come together for the sake of Nevada families. Political sacrifices that are deaf to the voices of more than ten thousand families are unacceptable to me and to my caucus.”