Two Rescued by RFD from River

Reno Fire Department helped two people who had fallen into the river.

RFD says they had responded to a call on Monday afternoon about two people who had fallen into the river who were holding onto the side of the river, but didn't want to let go.

The victims were said to have waited on the side of the river until Reno Fire was able to retrieve them.

RFD transported the two by boat from the Wingfield Park area and took them out by the Believe statue.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.