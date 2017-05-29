Two Rescued by RFD from River - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Rescued by RFD from River

Posted: Updated:

Reno Fire Department helped two people who had fallen into the river.

RFD says they had responded to a call on Monday afternoon about two people who had fallen into the river who were holding onto the side of the river, but didn't want to let go.

The victims were said to have waited on the side of the river until Reno Fire was able to retrieve them.

RFD transported the two by boat from the Wingfield Park area and took them out by the Believe statue.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.