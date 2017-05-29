Governor Sandoval Signs Four Veteran and Military Bills at Memor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Governor Sandoval Signs Four Veteran and Military Bills at Memorial Day Event

Posted: Updated:

Governor Brian Sandoval was in southern Nevada on Monday, May 29 for a Memorial Day Ceremony.

Governor Sandoval attended a Memorial Day ceremony in Boulder City that was hosted by the  Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

The ceremony was held Monday afternoon at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Following the formal event, Governor Sandoval signed four veteran and military related measures into law.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.