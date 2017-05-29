Retired WCSO K9 Ben Passes Away - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Retired WCSO K9 Ben Passes Away

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of retired K9 Ben who passed away from medical complications this weekend. 

Ben was paired with Deputy Bunyard in October of 2006. A 15 month old Shepard at the time, Ben worked many assignments including looking for lost people and assisting in the removal of countless illegal narcotics from the streets. He and Deputy Bunyard were the resident deputy in Gerlach from 2010-2014. 

Ben is credited with saving the life of Deputy Bunyard. Bunyard was violently attacked during a traffic stop in Gerlach on December 17, 2011. Thanks to Ben, both of them survived the incident and received a "Survivor Award" which you can read more about here

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says, "He will be sorely missed."

