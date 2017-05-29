Reno Police Continue to See Trends in Older Car Thefts - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Continue to See Trends in Older Car Thefts

The Reno Police Department says it continues to see a trend in the thefts of older cars. Some of the most reported stolen vehicles continue to be 90’s model Honda passenger cars, and older SUV’s and pickup trucks. 

The longer it takes to steal a car, the more attention a thief will attract. 

Police recommend looking for devices that are: highly visible, hard to defeat, and will prevent the car from starting or will kill the engine shortly after it is stolen. 

To prevent "hot-wiring," protect the steering column.
•    A kill switch is a simple toggle device that shuts off the engine's ignition system. 
•    Steering wheel locks are visible from outside the car and prevent the steering wheel from being turned more than a few degrees. 
•    Collars are devices that prevent the steering column from being stripped. 
•    Brake locks prevent the brake from being engaged and therefore the transmission cannot be removed from the park position. 
•    Wheel locks prevent the vehicle from being moved in any direction. 
•    Etching vehicle parts with your VIN number can also be a deterrent. Professional thieves shy away from vehicles that have had the vehicle identification number (VIN) etched into the doors, windows, windshield, engine block, and other parts.     

If you have any information on any suspects that may be involved with the recent vehicle thefts, contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2140, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

(Reno Police contributed to this report.)

