Safe Memorial Day Barbecuing

It's the number one activity people do on Memorial Day according to TripAdvisor - fire up the grill with friends and family to remember what Memorial Day is about.

“Our men and women are out there fighting for us to be here to enjoy Memorial Day,” said Reno resident, Frank Quintana, who enjoyed Rock Park in Sparks over the weekend. 

Also at Rock Park with her friends and family, Emily Psillas agrees. "We come out here every year with our church and we just celebrate and have a BBQ with everybody."

But it's what you do after that poses a threat to the increasingly drier vegetation.

"We've had major fires in the area that were started by coals,” said Captain Bill Erlach with the Reno Fire Department. "Once you're done with the briquettes, you want to fully douse them and make sure you put them in a metal container when you're done and don't put them in a plastic container.”

For gas grills, it’s important to inspect fuel lines for any leaks before you get started and power down when you're finished.

“Shut it off at the propane tank itself.”

Keep your grill outside and in a spot away from any buildings or anything flammable.

"Make sure we don't have any trash around so we don't light up a fire,” said William Herrera while barbecuing at Rock Park. 

Captain Erlach says barbecuing on wood porches is dangerous and should be avoided.

