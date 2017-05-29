Small Earthquakes Rattle Spanish Springs, Sun Valley Areas

The Nevada Seismological Laboratory reports that small earthquakes have rattled the Spanish Springs and Sun Valley areas within the past few days.

A magnitude 2.3 temblor hit the Spanish Springs area on Sunday around 6:15 p.m. while a magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit Sun Valley at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported, and aftershocks may occur.

Did you feel them?

Check out the latest reports here: http://www.seismo.unr.edu/