Annual Memorial Day Service In Fernley

Annual Memorial Day Service In Fernley

Over 3,000 people attended the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley. Over 10,000 service members are buried at the cemetery and everyone who attended made sure each one was not forgotten. 

"It is really important to us to come out and celebrate this occasion to honor the men that have fallen and the women that have fallen and also pray for our armed forces during this turbulent times," says Lisa Weston of Reno. 

The ceremony is one of the most popular Memorial Day services in Northern Nevada, and for this year's ceremony, they took time to honor two WWII veterans, "I just welled up so much inside I can't talk," says Charles Motanaro, one of the men honored. 

For some people, the cemetery is a place to visit loved ones, "I want to be with him here, and that is something I always look forward to," says Melva Jane Alec of Nixon whose husband is buried at the cemetery. 

If you would like to visit the cemetery, it is located at 14 Veterans Way.

