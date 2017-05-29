Three People Rescued From Truckee River In West Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Three People Rescued From Truckee River In West Reno

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Fire Department has rescued three people from the Truckee River.

According to officials on scene, three people on personal floatation devices overturned at around 5:30 p.m. near Chalk Bluff. Reno Fire responded within 6 minutes, and all three were rescued with no injuries, Two of the people had made their way close to the shore and were tangled in the weeds.

Crews continue to warn residents about the dangers of the Truckee River. "The river is running extremely fast, it's very cold. It's about 45 degrees," said James Leonesio of the Reno Fire Department. "When they do fall in the water, they only have a couple minutes of muscle memory and muscle motor skills to effectively swim and get somewhere they need to be going."

Officials also say to make sure you are prepared for how fast and cold the river is running, and always prepare for things to go wrong. "Wear thermal protection, please wear a life jacket. Have some shoes on, wear a helmet. Have a talking point too, meaning when you get to the end of the river, have a rally point where you're going to meet someone, or if someone does gets out early, you have a way to communicate, and have a backup plan too."

The Reno Police Department and REMSA also assisted in the rescue.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.