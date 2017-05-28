Woman Arrested in Area Dumpster Fires; Under Investigation in Li - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Woman Arrested in Area Dumpster Fires; Under Investigation in Lido Inn Case


Brionne Humes Brionne Humes

The Reno Fire Department says a woman is being investigated in connection with Sunday's fire at the Lido Inn. They say she's already charged with starting several dumpster fires in that same area. 

Reno Fire says 36-year-old Brionne Humes was taken into custody on Sunday and is under investigation for a possible connection to the Lido Inn fire.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in an elevator.

Firefighters safely evacuated 25 people. Those evacuated were put in RTC buses for shelter.

Two others were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

American Red Cross says they are assisting eight people as a result of the motel fire. The organization is providing a safe place to sleep, food, clothing, medication and other essentials for those displaced.

If you know anything that could help investigators call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2121, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

