Nevada Fine Arts Asks For Helping Find Suspects Who Stole Watercolor paint

Local art shop Nevada Fine Arts is asking for help finding two suspects who they say stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from them.

Employees of the store, located at 1301 South Virginia Street, say a few weeks ago two men entered the store and stole more than $2,000 worth of Daniel Smith Watercolor Paint and R&F Encaustic Paint.

Store employees say the amount of paint that was stolen is more than most artists could use in several years. Employees believe the thieves are reselling the paint.

So if you see water color paints being sold at an unbelievably good price online or at a flea market, there is a good chance it is stolen. Nevada Fine Arts is asking that if you see something like this or you recognize the two men in the photos to please contact them at (775) 786-1128.

