Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash on Greenbrae, 1 Hospitalized

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash late Friday night.

Sparks Police responded to the report of the crash in 300 block of Greenbrae Drive around 11:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man down in the roadway. The suspect vehicle and driver remained on scene.

An investigation revealed the victim and a friend were walking eastbound on Greenbrae when the victim was struck from behind. The victim was transported to Renown Medical Center where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for Failure to Maintain Travel Lane. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Sparks Police Department, 775-353-2231.

