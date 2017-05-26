Gov. Sandoval Signs 32 Bills Into Law on Friday

On Friday, Governor Brian Sandoval signed 32 bills into law including one that speeds up the employee background check process, a consumer protection bill, and an act that gives additional criteria for water right holders to justify time extensions. See all of the bills and their descriptions below.

In response to local employers who had concerns about delayed processing of criminal background checks on potential employees, Assembly Bill 26 will streamline processes to reduce wait times. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) introduced this legislation to expand the ability for employer background check companies to access the DPS Central Criminal Repository.

Sponsored by Assemblyman Paul Anderson, Assembly Bill 233 is a consumer protection bill that ensures truck renters will know the full cost of a rental at the time of a quote. Most of the Nevada truck rental industry state additional charges separately from the base rental rate plus mileage rate as a condition of rental.

Sponsored by Assemblyman James Oscarson, Assembly Bill 209 adds additional criteria the State Engineer must consider to determine whether an extension of time request from the water right holder is necessary. This was a result from discussions during the Governor’s Drought Forum about the challenges from the requirement to beneficially use a water right or potentially lose it for non-use, commonly referred to as “use it or lose it.”

Governor Sandoval signed all of the following bills into law on Friday:

Assembly Bill 26 - AN ACT relating to criminal records; revising provisions governing the dissemination of records of criminal history from the Central Repository for Nevada Records of Criminal History pursuant to name-based searches conducted by a service within the Central Repository; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 34 - AN ACT relating to government land; reducing the number of independent appraisals of state land required before such land may be offered for sale or lease; revising certain restrictions on the performance of an appraisal of certain government land by an appraiser; revising provisions relating to the Revolving Account for Land Management; removing an exemption from procedural requirements for the sale or lease of state land for a lease of residential property with a term of 1 year or less; revising provisions relating to the requirement that the Administrator of the Division of State Lands of the State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources develop and make certain information useful to land use planning available to cities and counties; repealing obsolete provisions regarding the Lincoln County Pilot Land Development and Disposal Law; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 70 - AN ACT relating to redevelopment; expanding the purposes for which the proceeds of certain taxes levied in a redevelopment area may be used; revising the amount of the proceeds that must be set aside for such purposes; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 114 - AN ACT relating to irrigation districts; increasing the maximum amount of indebtedness that the board of directors of an irrigation district may incur and the amount of certain annual assessments that may be levied on lands in the district; requiring an annual adjustment of those amounts; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 117 - AN ACT relating to education; requiring certain educational personnel to meet with each pupil enrolled in grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 to review the academic plan of the pupil and review the pupil's academic strengths and weaknesses; authorizing the parent or guardian of a pupil to waive the requirement of such a meeting; requiring the academic plan of a pupil to be revised under certain circumstances; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 146 - AN ACT relating to domestic violence; enacting the Uniform Recognition and Enforcement of Canadian Domestic-Violence Protection Orders Act; requiring the enforcement of Canadian domestic-violence protection orders under certain circumstances; requiring the Central Repository for Nevada Records of Criminal History to include Canadian domestic-violence protection orders registered in this State in the Repository for Information Concerning Orders for Protection Against Domestic Violence; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 169 - AN ACT relating to county recorders; providing that a county recorder has discretion to accept and record a document that does not meet certain formatting requirements; revising certain fees collected by a county recorder; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 173 - AN ACT relating to civil actions; requiring an applicant for a name change to submit a statement signed under penalty of perjury; revising the requirement for publication of notice; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 176 - AN ACT relating to care of children; establishing certain requirements for the operation of certain seasonal or temporary recreation programs; requiring the termination of certain staff members of such a program who have been convicted of certain crimes or who have had a substantiated report of child abuse or neglect made against them; providing a civil penalty; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 202 - AN ACT relating to education; directing the Legislative Commission to appoint a committee to conduct an interim study concerning the cost and affordability of higher education in this State; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 209 - AN ACT relating to water; revising the criteria that the State Engineer must consider in determining whether to extend the time necessary to work a forfeiture; authorizing certain extensions to be for a period of not more than 3 years; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 214 - AN ACT relating to clinical trials; requiring the Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services to establish a program to encourage participation in clinical trials of drugs and medical devices by certain groups; requiring certain state and local governmental entities to adopt a policy concerning the identification and recruitment of members of those groups to participate in such trials; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 231 - AN ACT relating to economic development; revising the deadline for the submission of certain reports concerning local emerging small businesses by the Office of Economic Development; repealing provisions requiring the Office to take certain actions concerning the development of inland ports; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 232 - AN ACT relating to civil actions; establishing the procedure for changing the name of a minor; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 233 - AN ACT relating to lessors of motortrucks; authorizing a lessor of a motortruck to impose certain additional charges; requiring a lessor of a motortruck who wishes to impose an additional charge to disclose the amount of the additional charge in a price quote or estimate provided by the lessor; providing a penalty; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 245 - AN ACT relating to pharmacy; requiring a pharmacist or his or her designee to make certain entries any time a biological product is dispensed under certain circumstances; requiring the dispensing of an interchangeable biological product in substitution for a prescribed biological product under certain circumstances; requiring the State Board of Pharmacy to maintain certain lists of approved interchangeable biological products, published by the United States Food and Drug Administration, on its Internet website; providing a penalty; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 317 - AN ACT relating to business practices; prohibiting a person from adopting certain fictitious names; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 334 - AN ACT relating to highways; prohibiting a driver from operating a motor vehicle in the extreme left lane of a controlled-access highway under certain circumstances; providing exceptions; providing a penalty; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 335 - AN ACT relating to vehicles; requiring a person driving a moped to drive in the right lane of the highway in certain circumstances; providing a penalty; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 392 - AN ACT relating to elections; requiring a disclosure on certain elections-related communications; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 425 - AN ACT relating to counselors; authorizing certain holders of licenses and certificates issued by the Board of Examiners for Alcohol, Drug and Gambling Counselors to place those licenses and certificates on inactive status; authorizing the Board to impose administrative sanctions against a person who engages in certain activity without a license or certificate; authorizing certain certified alcohol and drug abuse counselors to supervise a certified alcohol and drug abuse counselor intern; revising the required training for a certified alcohol and drug abuse counselor intern; authorizing the Board to impose disciplinary action in certain circumstances; providing a penalty; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 455 - AN ACT relating to insurance; authorizing the delivery by electronic means of notices or other documents relating to a policy of insurance in certain circumstances; authorizing the posting of certain standard policies of insurance or endorsements on an Internet website in certain circumstances; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 465 - AN ACT relating to the Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy; reducing the required membership of the Advisory Committee; reducing the length of the terms of the members of the Advisory Committee; revising provisions relating to the operation and governance of the Advisory Committee; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 2 - AN ACT relating to the protection of children; revising provisions relating to the voluntary surrender of a newborn child to a provider of emergency services; revising provisions relating to the transfer of certain identifying information relating to parents of such children; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 50 - AN ACT relating to health care; establishing a procedure for a person to execute an advance directive for psychiatric care to direct a physician or other provider of health care in the event that the person is incapable of making or communicating decisions regarding psychiatric care; requiring a physician or provider of health care to make a reasonable inquiry to determine whether a person has executed such an advance directive under certain circumstances; requiring a physician or provider of health care to comply with such an advance directive under certain circumstances; providing immunity from civil or criminal liability, or discipline for unprofessional conduct, to a physician or provider of health care under certain circumstances relating to compliance with such an advance directive; authorizing a person to register an advance directive for psychiatric care with the Secretary of State for deposit in the Registry of Advance Directives for Health Care; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 51 - AN ACT relating to water; revising provisions relating to the adjudication of certain water rights; revising requirements relating to the notice of a pending determination of certain water rights; revising requirements for hydrological surveys and maps prepared by the State Engineer; revising provisions relating to a proof of appropriation; revising the time period in which a person may intervene in a determination of certain water rights; authorizing the State Engineer to make certain documents related to a determination of water rights available on the Internet; revising provisions relating to objections to certain orders of the State Engineer; requiring certain persons to pay certain costs for a hearing on objections; authorizing a district court to require parties to file a revised map under certain circumstances; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 75 - AN ACT relating to wildlife; revising provisions relating to the confidentiality of certain information obtained by the Department of Wildlife; revising provisions governing the preparation and dissemination of certain reports and statements concerning the Wildlife Trust Fund, upland game bird projects and certain energy development projects; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 91 - AN ACT relating to prescription drugs; combining the HIV/AIDS Drug Donation Program and the Cancer Drug Donation Program to create the Prescription Drug Donation Program; authorizing a person or governmental entity to donate prescription drugs to the Program; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 123 - AN ACT relating to long-term care; revising provisions governing the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman; revising the authority of the Ombudsman to review and recommend changes to certain governmental policies relating to facilities for long-term care; revising provisions governing the appointment of advocates and the creation of a volunteer advocacy program; revising provisions relating to certain inspections of long-term care facilities by the Ombudsman; revising provisions concerning the reporting of the abuse, neglect, exploitation, isolation or abandonment of an older person; repealing certain provisions governing the investigation of certain complaints; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 133 - AN ACT relating to child custody; revising the Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act to apply to civilian employees of the United States Department of Defense; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 247 - AN ACT relating to education; revising provisions relating to annual reports of accountability; removing the requirement that the Department of Education provide to certain persons written notice that certain information is posted on the Internet website maintained by the Department; revising the number of days' notice certain boards of trustees of school districts are required to provide before adopting, repealing or amending certain policies or regulations; revising provisions concerning certain plans and reports relating to pupil discipline; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 252 - AN ACT relating to interscholastic activities; authorizing the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association to allow, by regulation, a pupil who is enrolled in a charter school, private school, parochial school or public school to participate in a sanctioned sport or other interscholastic event at another public school that offers the sanctioned sport or other interscholastic event under certain circumstances; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.