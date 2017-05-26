Visitors Plan for Ski Resorts and Lake Tahoe during the Holiday

Memorial Day weekend marks the latest Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has ever stayed open during a season, passing the previous mark of May 8th in 2016.

Mike Pierce, Director of Marketing, says the long season has been a result of demand from skiers because of all the snow pack that remains on the mountain. Pierce says staying open any longer wouldn't be good for business practices.

Because of the warm temperatures forecasted for the holiday, the resort is having some fun with its guests.

"You can wear a skirt, you can wear a dress, wear shorts, you can even go more brave and go swimsuits, you can go whatever you want, but pretty much it's a no pants weekend," says Pierce.

The Tahoe Vista boat launch has been closed for the last three years, but because of Lake Tahoe’s water levels, the ramp has reopened to customers.

Loren Holt, administrative manager with the North Tahoe Public Utility District, says north shore is short two launching stations for visitors, so reopening the Tahoe Vista ramp is helping to alleviate the Memorial Day crowds.

Holt says before any boat went out onto the water, inspections were required to prevent aquatic invasive species from coming into the lake. Once the boat passed the inspection protocol, boaters could then launch from the ramp.

“This year it's going to be a busy year, the lake's up, it's hot in other areas, and people are going to be coming up here," says Holt. “I think people are really looking forward to being out on the lake."