Last Minute Amendment Could Change Reno City Council Structure - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Last Minute Amendment Could Change Reno City Council Structure

Posted: Updated:

A last minute amendment to the City of Reno's charter plan in the legislature could change the structure of Reno's City Council.

The change would be to AB36 that would remove the mayor from the city council. The mayor would only vote to break a tie and would have veto power, which is the same structure as the City of Sparks.

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, proposed the amendment, which led to the bill passing along party lines.  The Assembly passed the bill before the amendment was made in a unanimous vote.

The original bill would remove the "at large" council seat, that is currently held by David Bobzien and create a sixth ward instead. Residents would then only vote for the one council member in their ward.

This change would also require more frequent reporting of campaign finance.

One lawmaker referred to the legislation as the Jessica Sferrazza bill. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that Sferrazza could not run for mayor because she had termed out as a council member.

Proponents of the original bill say the late change puts the bill in danger, saying it is likely Governor Brian Sandoval will veto the bill.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.