Last Minute Amendment Could Change Reno City Council Structure

A last minute amendment to the City of Reno's charter plan in the legislature could change the structure of Reno's City Council.

The change would be to AB36 that would remove the mayor from the city council. The mayor would only vote to break a tie and would have veto power, which is the same structure as the City of Sparks.

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, proposed the amendment, which led to the bill passing along party lines. The Assembly passed the bill before the amendment was made in a unanimous vote.

The original bill would remove the "at large" council seat, that is currently held by David Bobzien and create a sixth ward instead. Residents would then only vote for the one council member in their ward.

This change would also require more frequent reporting of campaign finance.

One lawmaker referred to the legislation as the Jessica Sferrazza bill. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that Sferrazza could not run for mayor because she had termed out as a council member.

Proponents of the original bill say the late change puts the bill in danger, saying it is likely Governor Brian Sandoval will veto the bill.