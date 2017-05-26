Bicyclist Suffers Head Trauma After Crash at Sullivan and I Street

One man is in the hospital after he was involved in a vehicle vs. bicycle crash in Sparks Friday afternoon.

Officers responded the area of Sullivan and I Streets around 2 p.m. Friday on report of the crash.

Initial reports indicated that the man struck had suffered major head trauma. That man was transported to Renown Medical Center and treated for his injuries. Police say the injuries may be life-threatening.

The Sparks Police Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. So far the investigation has revealed that a 40 year-old woman was driving north on Sullivan Lane when she hit the victim, who was also traveling northbound on a bicycle.

As both neared the corner of I Street, the car drove onto the sidewalk striking a garbage can on the sidewalk, and then ran into the back of the victim’s bicycle, causing him to be thrown over the car.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol were not involved. The contributing factors are still being investigated and the driver was not arrested.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to call the Sparks Police Traffic Division at 353-2432 or Secret witness at 322-4900.

The Sparks Police would like to remind everyone, especially on this holiday weekend, to drive safely. Police ask you to use a designated driver, avoid distractions and give special attention to other vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians that share our roadways.