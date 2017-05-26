Fugitive Arrested After Car Chase and Search in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fugitive Arrested After Car Chase and Search in Sparks

Posted: Updated:
Johnny Reese Johnny Reese

A wanted fugitive has been arrested following a car chase and subsequent search in Sparks. 

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they were helping the US Marshal find a fugitive from California who was tracked to Sparks. The suspect, now identified as 39-year-old Johnny Reese, was wanted on a sexual assault charge. 

Around 2:00 p.m. Friday,  officers spotted the suspect's car on Pyramid Highway. They tried to pull them over, but the car failed to yield to law enforcement and a pursuit began.

The car crashed into a pile of rocks behind the old Scolari's building near Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard. A woman in the car was detained there but the Reese got away. Deputies searched for him near Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive until just after 4:00 p.m. when Reese was found and detained. 

No schools in the area were affected but a school bus was held as parents were contacted to get their children.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.