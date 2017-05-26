Fugitive Arrested After Car Chase and Search in Sparks

A wanted fugitive has been arrested following a car chase and subsequent search in Sparks.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they were helping the US Marshal find a fugitive from California who was tracked to Sparks. The suspect, now identified as 39-year-old Johnny Reese, was wanted on a sexual assault charge.

Around 2:00 p.m. Friday, officers spotted the suspect's car on Pyramid Highway. They tried to pull them over, but the car failed to yield to law enforcement and a pursuit began.

The car crashed into a pile of rocks behind the old Scolari's building near Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard. A woman in the car was detained there but the Reese got away. Deputies searched for him near Sparks Boulevard and Disc Drive until just after 4:00 p.m. when Reese was found and detained.

No schools in the area were affected but a school bus was held as parents were contacted to get their children.