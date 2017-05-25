Governor Sandoval Signs 12 Bills on Thursday

Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs. Governor Sandoval also vetoed seven measures. See below for the description of each bill.

“Ensuring broadband connectivity for our rural hospitals, schools and cities is imperative in the new Nevada economy. All Nevada students and families should have access to technology, quality healthcare and information regardless of where they live,” said Governor Sandoval. “Bodycams will protect our law enforcement officials and strengthen the relationship with those in the communities in which they serve.”

Sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology as part of a statewide broadband modernization effort, SB 53 is an executive agency bill that gained unanimous support and will help enact the Governor’s goal of increasing the percentage of cities, libraries, and schools connected with broadband. This measure will also help achieve the objective of ensuring broadband connectivity for rural hospitals, health clinics and state correctional facilities by 2025.

Introduced by the Legislative Committee on Health Care, AB 466 reduces barriers to hiring former interns and students with graduate assistantships at State agencies. The Public Service Intern Program, or other graduate level programs, are workforce development pipelines for individuals interested in state service.

SB 176 was sponsored by Senator Aaron Ford and requires certain law enforcement officers to wear a portable event recording device, also known as a bodycam, while on duty. In 2015, Governor Sandoval signed legislation sponsored by Senator Ford requiring bodycams for Nevada Highway Patrol officers and this measure expands the list of agencies whose uniformed officers must wear a recording device. This bill also authorizes all counties to approve funds to pay for the bodycams. To see a story on this bill heading to Governor Sandoval's office, click here.

The Governor signed the following bills into law:

Assembly Bill 61 - AN ACT relating to trust companies; authorizing certain foreign trust companies that are not subject to certain federal regulation to engage in the solicitation of trust company business or open a trust representative office in this State under certain circumstances without licensure upon the approval of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions; authorizing certain foreign trust companies that are subject to certain federal regulation to act as a fiduciary or solicit trust company business in Nevada under certain circumstances without licensure by the Commissioner; authorizing certain foreign trust companies that are subject to certain federal regulation to establish and maintain certain offices and engage in the business of a trust company in Nevada under certain circumstances without licensure upon the approval of the Commissioner; revising the qualifications for serving as a trustee of a spendthrift trust; providing a penalty; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 89 - AN ACT relating to surgical centers for ambulatory patients; requiring the Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services to submit a quarterly report to the Legislature relating to surgical centers for ambulatory patients; prohibiting the Department from exercising its authority to suspend the collection or dissemination of certain information; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 128 - AN ACT relating to service of process; exempting certain unpaid individuals from the requirement to obtain licensure as a process server; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 165 - AN ACT relating to long-term care; providing for the licensure of certain persons as health services executives; authorizing the holder of such a license to perform the functions of an administrator of a residential facility for groups and a nursing facility administrator; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 195 - AN ACT relating to cosmetology; providing for the temporary suspension of certain licenses and certificates of registration; revising provisions governing the State Board of Cosmetology; revising provisions governing instructors of various cosmetology professionals; revising provisions relating to the licensure or registration of various cosmetology professionals, cosmetological establishments and schools of cosmetology; imposing a fee upon certain applicants who request an examination be translated into a language other than English or Spanish; revising provisions relating to disciplinary action and certain prohibited acts; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 466 - AN ACT relating to public employment; revising the provisions governing a contract for services between an agency of this State and a former employee of an agency of this State; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 53 - AN ACT relating to telecommunications facilities; revising the duties of the Director of the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology relating to broadband services, telehealth services, fiber infrastructure and the fiber conduit trade policy; authorizing the Department of Transportation to grant longitudinal access and wireless access to certain rights-of-way owned by the Department to certain telecommunications providers to construct and install telecommunications facilities; requiring certain telecommunications providers to enter into agreements with the Department to fairly compensate the Department for longitudinal access and wireless access to certain rights-of-way; providing for monetary and in-kind compensation to the Department for longitudinal access and wireless access to certain rights-of-way; authorizing the Department to enter into agreements with certain telecommunications providers for the use of spare conduit and related facilities owned by the Department; establishing procedures for the valuation of certain types of in-kind compensation paid by certain telecommunications providers; creating the Telecommunications Advisory Council within the Department; authorizing the Department to adopt regulations relating to the granting of longitudinal access and wireless access to certain rights-of-way to telecommunications providers; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 160 - AN ACT relating to administrative regulations; revising provisions governing notice requirements under the Nevada Administrative Procedure Act; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 176 - AN ACT relating to public safety; requiring certain peace officers to wear a portable event recording device while on duty; requiring certain law enforcement agencies to adopt policies and procedures governing the use of portable event recording devices; revising provisions relating to the imposition and maximum amount of a surcharge which may be collected in certain counties used for the enhancement of the telephone system for reporting an emergency; providing that such a surcharge may also be used for the purpose of purchasing and maintaining portable event recording devices and vehicular event recording devices; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 206 - AN ACT relating to barbering; revising provisions governing the terms of appointed members of the State Barbers' Health and Sanitation Board; requiring the Board to post certain financial information and examination dates on the Internet website maintained by the Board; revising the qualifications for a license as an instructor in a barber school; revising requirements for the operation of a barber school; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 267 - AN ACT relating to real property; revising provisions governing the auction of property pursuant to the power of sale under a deed of trust; revising provisions requiring certain mortgagees and beneficiaries of a deed of trust to provide certain contact information to the Division of Financial Institutions of the Department of Business and Industry; providing for the continuation of certain provisions relating to an expedited process for the foreclosure of abandoned residential property; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 491 - AN ACT relating to elections; prohibiting the use of mechanical voting systems and mechanical recording devices unless the systems or devices are approved by the Secretary of State; authorizing the Secretary of State and certain counties to enter into an agreement for the lease of approved mechanical voting systems and mechanical recording devices without an option to purchase such systems or devices; making various other changes relating to mechanical voting systems and mechanical recording devices; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

The Governor vetoed the following bills:

Assembly Bill 101 - AN ACT relating to wildlife; requiring the Board of Wildlife Commissioners to establish policies for the conservation of certain wildlife; revising the authorized uses of the fees for the processing of an application for a game tag; requiring the Commission to establish policies for certain programs, activities and research relating to predatory wildlife; requiring the Department of Wildlife to submit a report on certain programs, activities and research relating to predatory wildlife; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 154 - An ACT relating to prevailing wages; revising provisions governing the payment of prevailing wages; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 271 - AN ACT relating to local governments; revising provisions relating to collective bargaining between local government employers and employee organizations; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 364 - AN ACT relating to public highways; directing the Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, the City of Henderson and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, to conduct an interim study concerning roadway traffic and safety in the urban eastern part of Clark County; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 438 - AN ACT relating to controlled substances; establishing the crimes of level 1 and level 2 drug possession; revising provisions relating to the reduction or suspension of the sentence of a person convicted of certain offenses involving a controlled substance; reducing the penalty for a violation of the prohibition against using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Assembly Bill 445 - AN ACT relating to transportation network companies; prohibiting an insurer from refusing to provide coverage under a policy of motor vehicle insurance because the insured is a driver for a transportation network company; reducing the minimum amount of coverage required for certain transportation network company insurance; requiring transportation network company insurance to provide medical payments coverage; prohibiting a driver for a transportation network company from refusing to complete transportation services after accepting a passenger for transportation; providing penalties; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

Senate Bill 140 - AN ACT relating to offenders; authorizing the residential confinement or other appropriate supervision of certain older offenders; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

