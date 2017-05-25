Washoe County School District Proposes Plans for New High School to RSCVA Board

Further plans were discussed on Thursday about a new high school at Wildcreek Golf Course.

The Washoe County School District proposed to the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority about what would need to happen to build the new school.

The RSCVA board unanimously approved a letter of intent between the WCSD, Washoe County, City of Sparks and City of Reno.

The decision means further discussions will be had in the future about the development of a new high school in Sparks and repurposing of Hug High School in Reno.

Pete Etchart, the chief operating officer with the school district, says, "You don't want to spend tax payer money that was through the WC-1, unless we really know that the community really wants to go forward with this project."

Hug students at Thursday’s meeting argued that a new high school needs to be built for the educational needs of future students. Araceli Salazar, a Junior at Hug, says it’s hurtful that some community members don’t want to build a new school.

"Having a new school with working AC or good conditions will really help us get up to those educational standards that these other schools have," says Salazar. "They need to think about our future, which is us, and if they really want us to proceed as a country or even as a state, they need to invest in our education."

Some residents near Wildcreek say golf needs to stay and the new school needs to be built in another location. John Hesse and his wife have been living near Wildcreek golf course for nearly 40 years.

"I think that the high schools are overcrowded and need to be built, I just don't think that Wildcreek is the place to build it," says Hesse.

Hesse says he and other residents still have many unanswered questions about the school district's proposed project.

"I just wonder how expensive this high school is going to be built on that particular ground," says Hesse.

The school district says now that RSCVA has approved the letter of intent, the next step is to address all of the public's questions and concerns. That includes questions about city views, traffic, aerial traffic and more.

Under an agreement between WCSD, Washoe County, the City of Reno, and the City of Sparks:



• Washoe County will sell the land to WCSD for the purpose of building a high school

• Washoe County agreed to reinvest funds from the sale of the land back into the Wildcreek property

• The new school at Wildcreek will ease overcrowding at high schools in Reno and Sparks through a public rezoning process that will take place closer to the opening date of the school

• The golf course at Wildcreek would continue to serve residents of Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County

• Students from across the District could attend the CTE Academy at Hug High School, learning crucial skills demanded by careers of the 21st century