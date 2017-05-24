Gov. Sandoval Signs Bill Requiring All Nevada High Schools to Offer Dual Credit

Governor Sandoval has signed a Senate bill into law now requiring all Nevada high schools to provide dual-credit opportunities to students.

On Wednesday, Sandoval signed SB 19 into law at Western Nevada College in Carson City.

“Here, Western Nevada College has it dialed in and it’s frankly a model for the rest of the state,” Sandoval said. “This is something that we need to franchise out across the state of Nevada to ensure that all students have those opportunities to get those great jobs.

Western Nevada College’s three-year-old Jump Start program allows participating high schools, academies and home-school students to earn up to an associate degree before graduating with their high school diploma. This type of program allows college students the opportunity to earn a degree at a lower or no cost to their families.

“That is what today is all about, to help remove some of the barriers for students,” said Sandoval, who also signed a STEM and STEAM-focused bill (SB 241) on Wednesday. “We want to make sure, and I talk about it all the time, that every student, no matter who you are and where you come from, that there is a ladder for you and you can climb it. You all have your hopes, dreams and your aspirations with what you want to accomplish in life. But it’s up to all of us to make sure that those opportunities are there. You have to work for it, obviously, and work extremely hard to get there. But we have to make sure that those resources, the equipment and the instruction are available to all people. That’s what is important about [the Jump Start] bill.”

SB 241 is focused on recognizing high school students who have earned STEM and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) college credit and is meant to generate workforce development for younger Nevadans.