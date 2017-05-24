Governor Sandoval Signs Bill Extending Statute of Limitations for Child Victims of Sexual Abuse

Governor Sandoval has signed an Assembly bill into law that extends the statute of limitations for child victims of sexual abuse.

Assembly Bill 145 passed unanimously out of the Assembly and Senate and was co-sponsored by Assemblywomen Lisa Krasner and Irene Bustamante Adams. They say some victims need more time than others to come forward for a list of reasons. Some are so young, they do not know what is actually happening. Others feel shame, fear, were threatened by the aggressor, or are afraid to tell their parents.

The law changes the statute of limitations for criminal cases of sexual assault from 10 years to 20 years. Changing the statute of limitations gives victims more time to gain the strength to come forward.

AB145 also extends the statute of limitations for victims of child pornography from three years to 20, if the victim was less than 16 years old when it happened. Victims would also have 20 years to file a civil suit, after a verdict in a related criminal case.

A victim also has 20 years to seek damages, from the time physical or emotional injury is identified. That could include anything from sexually transmitted diseases to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, alcoholism, or drug abuse.