Governor Sandoval Signs Bill Banning Sexual Abuse of Animals

Governor Sandoval has signed an Assembly bill into law banning the sexual abuse of animals, which wasn’t covered under existing law. 

AB391 prohibits and sets penalties for the sexual abuse of animals. 

It was sponsored by Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas.

The legislation was approved unanimously in both houses. It goes into effect on October  1, 2017.

Forty two states have passed laws prohibiting sexual abuse of animals and 21 states consider bestiality to be a felony-level offense, including Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi and South Carolina. 

Bestiality remains legal in the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Kentucky, New Mexico, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming. Bills to ban it are pending in Texas and Vermont.

(Humane Society of the United States contributed to this report.)

