Nevada Assembly Passes Solar Energy Consumer Rights, Fees

Nevada Assembly Passes Solar Energy Consumer Rights, Fees

Members of the Nevada Assembly are giving bipartisan support to one arm of the Democratic majority's push to make solar energy more accessible.

Assembly Bill 405 would require Nevada companies to make rooftop solar contracts easier to understand and give broad rights to consumers.

The bill would establish a system for residential users to share daytime rooftop energy production with the power grid in exchange for credits toward nighttime and cloudy-day power.

The Assembly on Tuesday voted 38-2 to pass the measure to the Senate.

Assemblyman Chris Brooks, a Las Vegas Democrat, says his proposal would help revive Nevada's home-solar industry.

Regulatory changes in 2015 and 2016 effectively drove up the cost for Nevada residents to generate solar power, halted the state's previously booming industry and prompted hundreds of layoffs.

