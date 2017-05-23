Nevada Permits Young Soldiers to Carry Concealed Weapons - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Permits Young Soldiers to Carry Concealed Weapons

Posted: Updated:

Nevada is lowering the age requirement for permits to carry concealed weapons to 18 for active-duty soldiers and honorably discharged veterans.
    
The special exemption for young military members and veterans takes effect immediately under the bill Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law on Monday.
    
Nevada currently limits concealed-carry permits to people age 21 or older. Among other requirements, they must have never been convicted of a violent crime, not currently be on parole or probation, or be the subject of a protective order.
    
Democratic Assemblyman Skip Daly of Sparks sponsored the bill to make young servicemen and women eligible, too. He argues the military has trained them to properly use their guns and other weapons.
    
Dishonorably discharged veterans are still allowed to apply for the permits upon turning 21.

