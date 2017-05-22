Gov. Sandoval Signs Measures Supporting Members of the Military, - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gov. Sandoval Signs Measures Supporting Members of the Military, Law Enforcement

From the Office of Governor Sandoval: 

Governor Brian Sandoval on Monday hosted community advocates, law enforcement officials, members of the Legislature and their invited guests in his office for the signing of several bills. The Governor has signed 73 bills into law with 22 receiving final approval today. 

“These measures provide new and expanded services for members of the military, enhanced protection for law enforcement and first responders, allow students with disabilities better opportunities to reach their full potential and secured protections for charter school students. Nevadans will also now have public “safe spaces” where they can conduct online transactions,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I’m encouraged to see members of the Legislature come together and present common-sense, bipartisan solutions. I am committed to completing the state’s business and to working with legislative leadership to move Nevada forward.” 

Assembly Bill 64 was sponsored by the Nevada Department of Education and expands support and resources for student with disabilities, particularly learning disabilities, who earn “adjusted diplomas” pursuant to an individualized education plan (IEP). This bill enables new processes for students with disabilities to earn standard diplomas which is significant because many post-graduation opportunities treat “adjusted” diplomas differently than standard diplomas. 

Assembly Bill 118, originally sponsored by Assemblyman Skip Daly expands concealed firearm permits to individuals 18-21 years old if they are members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, or were discharged from service under honorable conditions. 

Assembly Bill 132 applies enhanced penalties to violent crimes committed against uniformed civilian employees or volunteers of law enforcement agencies, state and local government agencies, and fire-fighting agencies. This measure was sponsored by Assemblyman Elliot Anderson and passed unanimously. 

Assembly Bill 282, sponsored by Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, allows military personnel, who are ordered to relocate by the military, to terminate service contracts like gym memberships, cell phone and internet service agreements without facing a penalty. This measure passed both houses unanimously and supports the Governor’s objective of ensuring Nevada is the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation. 

Assembly Bill 297 was originally sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui and requires law enforcement agencies to designate e-commerce “safe spaces” where individuals can meet to complete online transactions. This bill passed unanimously and will help facilitate internet commerce and reduce opportunities for online predators to harm victims. 

The full list of bills signed today can be found below:
Assembly Bill 107                                                           Assembly Bill 221
Assembly Bill 118                                                           Assembly Bill 282
Senate Bill 326                                                               Senate Bill 148
Assembly Bill 252                                                           Assembly Bill 132
Assembly Bill 151                                                           Assembly Bill 64
Senate Bill 57                                                                  Assembly Bill 102
Assembly Bill 191                                                           Assembly Bill 297 
Assembly Bill 14                                                             Assembly Bill 20
Assembly Bill 37                                                             Assembly Bill 38 
Assembly Bill 50                                                             Assembly Bill 133 
Assembly 227                                                                 Senate Bill 29

