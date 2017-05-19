Legislative Subcommittee Recommends Funding for New DMV, Engineering Building, Veterans Home

A legislative subcommittee on Friday recommended funding for a new DMV location in south Reno, and funds for a new UNR engineering building and a veterans home in northern Nevada.

Governor Sandoval had mentioned the three proposals during his State of the State address in January.

The new proposed $42 million DMV office would be funded through the Highway Fund. An empty plot of land on the corner of Sandhill Drive and Double Diamond Parkway has been owned by the Department of Motor Vehicles for nearly 15 years. The new DMV office would open in early 2019 and the current Reno location would close.

"It's going to be bigger, it's going to be better. Lord knows, myself included, that getting in and out of the current DMV, right now, is not fun," Assem. Teresa Benitez-Thompson, D-Reno said. "It is small, it is cramped, they're consistently ticketing people because there's nowhere to park."

The new engineering building would cost $83 million, half of which will be funded by the state. Proponents say the building is necessary, since the College of Engineering is the fastest-growing college on campus.

"They need a new building to accommodate that growth," Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno said. "It also aligns us with our economic development efforts. So, we need to turn out more engineers in northern Nevada and this is a project that's going to make that happen."

A Senate Finance and Assembly Ways and Means joint subcommittee approved $36 million to go towards the veterans home but the federal government is expected to reimburse $33 million of that. The 102 square-foot nursing facility will have 96 beds, offering a variety of care.

"It is truly 21st century design of assisted living in Reno," Kevin Burns, U.S. Marine Corps veteran said. "There will be an Alzheimer's unit in there. There basically won't be anything that can't happen in that home that happens in the finest facilities in this country, when it comes to taking care of people."

If the funding, as well as the operation funding is included in the budget, groundbreaking could happen in July.