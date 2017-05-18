Legislation for Nevada's First Responders - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Legislation for Nevada's First Responders

Posted: Updated:

Two bills were announced today at the Nevada legislature in support of first responders. 

Senate Bill 540 would create a memorial for the state's firefighters at Capital Complex in Carson City. 

Senate Bill 541 would create harsher penalties for certain felony offenses when the victim is targeted for being a first responder. 

Both bills were introduced by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford.“Today, we’re sending a clear message that Nevadans honor and appreciate the first responders who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe,” Senator Ford wrote in a press release. 

Angelo Aragon, the President of the Professional Firefighters of Nevada also expressed his support. Saying that the memorial would "let our brave firefighters and their families know that we greatly appreciate the service of those who've made the ultimate sacrifice."

This introduction comes just a few days before National Emergency Medical Services Week. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.