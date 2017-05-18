Legislation for Nevada's First Responders

Two bills were announced today at the Nevada legislature in support of first responders.

Senate Bill 540 would create a memorial for the state's firefighters at Capital Complex in Carson City.

Senate Bill 541 would create harsher penalties for certain felony offenses when the victim is targeted for being a first responder.

Both bills were introduced by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford.“Today, we’re sending a clear message that Nevadans honor and appreciate the first responders who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe,” Senator Ford wrote in a press release.

Angelo Aragon, the President of the Professional Firefighters of Nevada also expressed his support. Saying that the memorial would "let our brave firefighters and their families know that we greatly appreciate the service of those who've made the ultimate sacrifice."

This introduction comes just a few days before National Emergency Medical Services Week.