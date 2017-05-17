Walker River in Mason Valley Forecast to Rise Above Major Flood Stage

The National Weather Service in Reno has changed the forecast in reference to flooding on the Walker River. The River is now forecasted to reach a peak of approximately 2500 CFS by Friday instead of the earlier forecast of 3370.

County Manager Jeff Page says it doesn’t mean that they are out of the woods yet and that the public should continue with their protective measures and those measures should be kept in place for the weeks to come.

This summer will see a lot of water running through the Walker River and any significant change in weather or debris build up could create a flooding situation. Lyon County and the City of Yerington will continue monitoring the river and working with the National Weather Service to keep the public informed.

Page says all processes for warning, evacuation and response are in place and he is hopeful that they won’t have to be used but he warns its way too early to let our guard down.

Citizens can still self-fill and transport sandbags at the various fill locations

Page suggests that citizens and businesses near the Walker River take the following preparedness activities:

• Secure propane tanks and anything that could float away

• Develop a plan and be prepared to evacuate. Ensure that you pack medications, pet food and supplies, important documents

• Develop a Communications Plan with family and friends in the event you are separated.

• Ensure vehicles are fueled

• Register for the Code Red Telephone Notification System https://public.coderedweb.com/cne/en-US/7589ADE0401F

• Monitor the National Weather Service in Reno http://www.weather.gov/rev/

Lyon County and the City of Yerington has self-fill sandbag stations at the following locations:

• Fire Station 40 In Smith Valley – 1 Hardie Ln, Smith Valley.

• Wellington Rodeo Arena – 2715 Hwy 208

• Mason Town Hall – 55 Bridge St, Mason.

• L.C. Road Yard – 18 Hwy 95A North (North side of office).

• L.C. Fair Grounds – 100 Hwy 95A East.

• City of Yerington Public Works Yard – Trowbridge Lane

• People physically incapable of self-filling sandbags can register to have filled sandbags delivered to them by going to: www.coypw.com/sandbag/

For up-to-date status information on the Walker River System go to https://nevada.usgs.gov/walkerbasinhydromapper/webapp/home.html

(Lyon County contributed to this report.)