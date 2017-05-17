Wolf Pack Lands Four Players on Mountain West All-Conference team

From the University of Nevada, Reno:

Following its walk-off win in the opening round of the Postseason NISC tournament Tuesday, the Nevada softball saw four of its players named to the Mountain West All-Conference team, as voted upon by the league’s coaches. Wednesday’s announcement from the conference saw juniors Erika Hansen and Aaliyah Gibson receive first-team nods, while senior McKenna Isenberg and freshman Kenzi Goins were named to the second-team.

“I am really proud of Erika, Aaliyah, Kenzi and McKenna for their accomplishment,” Nevada head coach Josh Taylor said. “They all have worked really hard all year long and deserve to be recognized by the conference.”

This marks the second time in as many years that the Wolf Pack has seen at least four players named to the All-Conference team, as Nevada saw five members earn All-Conference honors last season, which is the most the Pack has received since joining the MW. For Gibson, this is the second year a row she has received an All-Conference honor, while Isenberg, Hansen and Goins each earned their first honor.

In just her first year with the Wolf Pack, Hansen was an offensive juggernaut, finishing the year as one of the best hitters in the conference. Her 34 RBIs during conference play was a league-high and the 60 total runs she drove in not only was tied for most in the conference, but also set a Nevada single-season record. Hansen also led the conference with nine home runs against MW opponents and recorded a .817 slugging percentage in MW play.

With her first-team selection, Gibson has received back-to-back All-Conference honors, after earning a second-team selection in 2016. Her .424 batting average during conference play led the Wolf Pack and ranked second amongst all other MW players. She recorded five triples in the Pack’s 24 conference games, which led the league, and finished the regular season with the second-most triples in the nation with nine.

For Isenberg, her final year with Nevada was one of her best, as she became one of the most feared pitchers in the MW, ranking in the top five in four different categories during conference play. Throughout the 2017 campaign, Isenberg earned one MW Pitcher of the Week accolade and recorded a career-high 171 strikeouts, including a league-high 53 batters looking. Her eight wins against MW opponents ranked fourth-most in the conference as her 17 wins on the season is also fourth-most in a Nevada season.

As a freshman, Goins was amongst the best rookies throughout the conference. Her 28 hits against MW pitchers ranked in the top 10 of the conference, while her 84 at bats during conference play was the second-most out of all other MW players. Goins played an intricate role for the Pack this season, batting .317 on the year and at one point, held a team-high streak of reaching base in 24 consecutive games.

The Pack will be back in action this afternoon as Nevada will take on Cal Poly in its second game of the Postseason NISC tournament at 4 p.m. PT, where fans can watch a live stream of the contest on pacifictigers.com.

