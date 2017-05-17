Nevada Becomes Seventh State to Ban Conversion Therapy for Minors

Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 201 into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.

“Conversion therapy has been disavowed by medical experts and is considered a non-effective method of treatment that can cause harm to an adolescent. This law will help protect some of our state’s most vulnerable youth,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I would like to express my gratitude to Senator David Parks for sponsoring this bill and working to clarify that this bill will not interfere with religious liberties or rights of conscience.”

The law will prohibit psychologists, social workers, nurses and other clinical counselors from attempting anti-gay conversion therapy on minors beginning next year.



It will not apply to clergy members.



It won bipartisan, though not unanimous, support in the Legislature



Some parents seek the treatment at anti-gay camps or religious-based therapy in an attempt to change children's sexual orientation.



Top medical boards say it is dangerous, does not work and can lead to depression and suicide.

State Senator David Parks (D - Las Vegas) made the following statement:

“Nevada has a long record of passing progressive legislation to protect the LGBTQ community with bipartisan support, and I want to thank Governor Sandoval for signing this critical legislation to protect LGBTQ youth. Banning conversion therapy makes Nevada a safer place for children who are at a higher risk for anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and even suicide. This bill is a major step forward in building a more equal and inclusive state."

Nevada is the seventh state to pass a law banning the practice.

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)