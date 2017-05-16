Three Bills Progress Through Nevada Legislature - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Three Bills Progress Through Nevada Legislature

This week Nevada Senate Bill 261, also known as the right-to-die bill, passed the Senate on Tuesday. It now moves to the Assembly for a vote.

The bill would allow terminally ill patients to take a prescribed, lethal dose of drugs to end their life. 

Assembly Bill 241 also passed the Senate on Tuesday. It now heads to Governor Brian Sandoval for possible approval. 

The bill requires baby changing tables be included in certain buildings and facilities used by the public.

And, Assembly Bill 260 has passed the Senate. It also heads to the governor. 

AB 260 increases fines and penalties in illegal prostitution cases. 

