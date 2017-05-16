Nevada Could Exempt Feminine Hygiene Products From Taxes

A bill exempting feminine hygiene products from sales tax now heads to Assembly after being passed 21-0 in the Nevada Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 415 was first introduced back in March. It would amend the Sales and Use Tax Act of 1955 which already exempts certain sales from taxation like food, gas, electricity, and water.

Nevada would not be the first state to allow remove this tax, the Associated Press reports.

