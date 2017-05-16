Nevada Could Exempt Feminine Hygiene Products From Taxes - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Could Exempt Feminine Hygiene Products From Taxes

Posted: Updated:

A bill exempting feminine hygiene products from sales tax now heads to Assembly after being passed 21-0 in the Nevada Senate on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 415 was first introduced back in March. It would amend the Sales and Use Tax Act of 1955 which already exempts certain sales from taxation like food, gas, electricity, and water.

Nevada would not be the first state to allow remove this tax, the Associated Press reports.

To read more on the 2017 Legislative session, click here.

