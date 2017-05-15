Indigenous People's Day Bill Advances in Nevada Legislature - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Indigenous People's Day Bill Advances in Nevada Legislature

Posted:

We could have a new holiday in the state of Nevada this year.

The legislature passed a bill that gives the governor the power to declare Indigenous People's Day which would be August 9th from now on.

Senate Bill 105 is now headed to the Governor Brian Sandoval's desk.

His office says he will review the bill before decide whether to sign it or not.    

The bill was originally meant to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day, but was amended to keep the days separate.

