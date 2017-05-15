Governor Sandoval Signs Four Assembly Bills Into Law

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval:

Governor Brian Sandoval today signed Assembly Bills 1, 17, 85, and 451. The Governor was joined by Speaker Jason Frierson, Ways and Means Chairwoman Maggie Carlton, Assembly Minority Leader Paul Anderson, additional members of the Legislature, and supporters and advocates. All of these measures passed with bipartisan, bicameral, unanimous support. Each new law becomes effective July 1, 2017.

“Protecting our state employees from harm’s way and ensuring families who are devastated by tragedy are offered benefits to help them through difficult times are critical to building safe and livable communities,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “I was proud to join Assembly Leadership today and sign these bipartisan, thoughtful bills into law. Each one will improve the lives of our fellow Nevadans.”

Assembly Bill 1 was sponsored by Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton and requires the Board of Regents to pay undergraduate tuition fees and expenses for a child of any public employee who was killed while on duty. This is a policy expansion from the current benefits offered to public safety officials who are killed on duty. The bill was amended to ensure that the law would apply to NDOT employee Ron Raiche Jr. of Battle Mountain who was killed in March of 2015, as well as the family of Sparks Middle School teacher Michael Landsberry, who was killed in 2013.

Assembly Bill 17 is a bill sponsored by the Nevada Department of Transportation in response to the tragic death of NDOT employee Ron Raiche Jr. This law requires motorists to safely change lanes when any NDOT vehicle is on the shoulder of a road or highway and flashing “amber” warning lights.

Assembly Bill 85 sponsored by Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle eliminates a provision currently in state law that limits high school instruction in CPR and artificial defibrillator usage and mandates that both CPR and AED instruction be offered in all private, charter and public schools. AB 85 will ensure that more high school students are provided the opportunity to learn potentially life-saving techniques. This measure was supported by the American Heart and American Stroke Associations, schools districts, fire and rescue representatives and citizens.

Assembly Bill 451 was sponsored by Speaker Jason Frierson and Assembly Majority Leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson and requires members of the Board of Trustees of a school district to complete at least 4-hours of training in both the first and third years of their 4-year terms. Training must include instruction in laws related to public records, Nevada Open Meeting Law, local government employee-management relations, local government ethics, identifying and preventing violence in schools, financial management and official duties.

From the Office of Governor Brian Sandoval