Nevada Clinches First Governor's Series Trophy

With a 4-1 victory over UNLV on Saturday night, the Wolf Pack baseball team clinched Nevada's first-ever win in the Governor's Series competition over the Rebels.

The Wolf Pack and Rebels entered the final events of the year tied at 21, with this weekend’s baseball series at Peccole Park and the Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships left to go. Nevada and UNLV finished the series tied at 24 points each, but Nevada held the tiebreaker as the owner of the Fremont Cannon from the football team’s win this season.

The Wolf Pack nearly won the title outright, but the track team fell 0.5 points short, finishing fourth behind third-place UNLV.

This is the first championship in the five-year history of the Governor’s Series, which began five seasons ago when Nevada joined the Mountain West Conference.



How the Governor’s Series victory happened, courtesy of NevadaWolfPack.com:

Football: James Butler ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and caught another score, as the Wolf Pack blitzed the Rebels 45-10 in Las Vegas to capture the rights to the Fremont Cannon. Ty Gangi accounted for 292 yards of total offense, running for one score and throwing for another. The winner of the Fremont Cannon game also serves as the Governor’s Series tie-breaker.

Cross Country: Led by freshman Cora Gallop, who finished 14th and won all-conference honors, the Wolf Pack took seventh at the Mountain West Championships and placed four spots higher than UNLV to win the points.

Volleyball: Under second-year coach Lee Nelson, the Wolf Pack scored perhaps its biggest win of the season, topping the Rebels 3-1. Nevada dropped the first set 25-16, but then roared back to win three in a row, 25-20, 25-18 and 25-16, to top UNLV for just the second time in 11 years. Madison Morrell recorded 13 kills and 16 digs in the match.

Swimming and Diving: UNLV came to Reno for a dual match in October and the reigning Mountain West champion Wolf Pack dispatched the Rebels 144-98. Sophomore Diver Toma Scmitova won the 3-meter and placed second in the 1-meter and earned MW Diver of the Week honors for her performance. The Pack then completed the sweep by placing third in the MW Championships in February while the Rebels were eighth.

Men’s Basketball: D.J. Fenner averaged 24 points per game, including a career-high 37 in the first game as the Pack swept the season series from the Rebels. Nevada won the first matchup in Reno going away, scoring the largest win over the Rebels in the series history, 104-77 in front of the largest crowd in Lawlor Events Center history, 11,841. A few weeks later in in Las Vegas, the Pack dispatched the Rebels again, 94-58.

Softball: First-year coach Josh Taylor saw his club score a 2-0 win in game one of the season series, as Erika Hansen homered and McKenna Isenberg tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out four. After the Rebels came back to win game two, Nevada left no doubt in game three, as Hansen homered again and Isenberg tossed another complete game as the Wolf Pack won 7-2 to win the season season and the points.

Academic Progress Rate: Nevada’s best-ever performance in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate led to three more points for the Wolf Pack and even the Governor’s Series race at 21-21 going into the final weekend of the year. This marked the fourth-straight year Nevada won the APR points in the series.

Baseball: Coming off a walk-off victory in the ninth inning of the first game of the series, Nevada won game two behind a complete-game effort from Mark Nowaczewski. He struck out five and gave up just six hits in the win. Grant Fennell went 3-for-4 with a home run.