Reality Check: 'Disastrous Amodei"

A new ad running on northern Nevada television from the group 'Save Our Care' targets Congressman Mark Amodei. He voted for an amended version of the American Healthcare Bill and makes several claims. We put them to the test in this Reality Check.

Announcer: "Congressman Amodei just voted for a disastrous health care repeal bill opposed by the American Medical Association, AARP and the American Cancer Society."

This is true. On May 4, Congressman Amodei voted for a revised version of the American Healthcare Act. All the organizations listed, don't like it.

"Amodei voted to raise your costs and cut coverage for millions."

This is misleading. According to a Congressional Budget Office cost estimate from March 13, not everybody's costs would go up. In fact-- younger adults would have 'substantially' smaller premiums. For older Americans, yes. it would go up, according to the estimate.

"To let insurance companies deny affordable coverage for cancer treatment and maternity care."

Misleading. The revised bill that Amodei voted for mandates that insurance policies must cover maternity care. However, a state could waive that requirement if they choose. The same goes for the cancer claim. The amended bill would allow states to waive federal protections of coverage and cost for people with preexisting conditions.



"And charge five times more for people over 50."

This is mostly true. The C.B.O. report estimates older Americans, over the age of 50, would pay 'generally' five times more than current law.

"Amodei voted yes even though the bill makes 'coverage completely unaffordable to people with preexisting conditions."

Speculation. The amended bill mandates that insurers must provide insurance for people with preexisting conditions. Again, a state could waive that requirement if they choose. It also does not limit the amount insurers can charge those patients.

"Congressman Amodei – how could you do this to us?"

We asked him.

"They're turning around running an ad that says, 'He hates old people, he hates women, and he hates preexisting conditions,'" said Rep. Amodei. "I'm old, I have two daughters that cut me no slack, my doctor is a girl, and I don't have a pristine health history. So I guess I hate myself."

It is important to note that the ad uses the Congressional Budget Office cost estimate of the original bill, and not the one Congress voted on last week. There will be an updated cost estimate around May 20.