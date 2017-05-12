Nevada Expands on Free Parks Passes for Elementary Students

Nevada children ages 9 to 11 can play at state parks for free beginning in July.



Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a law on Friday that will give fifth-graders free entry to all state parks and recreational areas for one year beginning July 1.



The measure builds on a federal program that allows fourth-graders to apply for free admission to all national parks and Nevada state parks.



State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson says Nevada officials plan to send park passes to students who ask for them. The federal program requires students to pick them up in person.



Bill sponsor Assemblyman Steve Yeager says the passes will be valid for students and anyone who accompanies them to a state park.



Legislative analysts say providing the free admission will have no fiscal effect.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.