Nevada Expands on Free Parks Passes for Elementary Students - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Expands on Free Parks Passes for Elementary Students

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Twitter, Governor Sandoval Courtesy: Twitter, Governor Sandoval

Nevada children ages 9 to 11 can play at state parks for free beginning in July.
    
Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a law on Friday that will give fifth-graders free entry to all state parks and recreational areas for one year beginning July 1.
    
The measure builds on a federal program that allows fourth-graders to apply for free admission to all national parks and Nevada state parks.
    
State Parks Administrator Eric Johnson says Nevada officials plan to send park passes to students who ask for them. The federal program requires students to pick them up in person.
    
Bill sponsor Assemblyman Steve Yeager says the passes will be valid for students and anyone who accompanies them to a state park.
    
Legislative analysts say providing the free admission will have no fiscal effect.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.