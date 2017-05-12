Washoe County Urges Residents to Keep Sandbags

From Washoe County:

Despite the unprecedented water in 2017, with Reno now 260% of a normal water year crushing the previous 1982-83 record*, the precipitation isn’t over yet and Washoe County is advising the public to keep their sandbags.

“We still have challenges with water and urge the community to please keep your sandbags so they are readily available for use. If you are confident you will no longer need them, you can return them at the locations specified,” says Dave Solaro, Washoe County Director of Community Services.

What you need to know about sandbags:

1. With current snowpack, we want the community to be prepared, please keep your sandbags.

2. If your area did not flood this year and you believe you no longer need them, please drop them off at the following locations:

• Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane, Reno

• Eastlake Blvd. and Pershing Drive, in Washoe Valley

• Paddlewheel and Andrew Lane in Pleasant Valley

• Toll Road and Geiger Grade

• Pompe Way and Lemmon Dr. in Lemmon Valley

• Lemmon Valley Park 325 W. Patrician in Lemmon Valley

• Blue Heron/Warrior Lane in Belli Ranch Area

3. You can bring sandbags back to these locations either emptied or full, or may use the contents inside for landscaping. The material used to fill them was decomposed granite (DG) and is valuable material. Should you use the DG contents, you are free to throw the empty bag away in your normal trash. You can bring your sandbags back to the locations listed until July 1, 2017.

*Source: Reno National Weather Service