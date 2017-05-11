Nevada Senate Leader Proposes Internet Privacy Regulations

Following the defeat of a federal internet privacy rule, Nevada's Senate leader is pushing to mandate websites disclose what types of personal information they collect from Nevadans.

Democratic Sen. Aaron Ford on Thursday introduced emergency legislation that would require all commercial websites, like Facebook, and internet connection providers, such as Comcast, to notify consumers of categories of identifying information they amass.

The state attorney general could seek fines or injunctions if internet operators willingly fail to provide notice within a month of being warned.

President Donald Trump last month signed a law that could allow internet providers to sell information about their customers' online browsing habits.

Nevada joins a wave of state legislatures that have since taken up bills seeking a broad range of internet privacy protections.

